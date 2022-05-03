PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A national campaign set forth by BISSELL Pet Foundation is helping shelter pets find their furrever homes.

During ‘Empty the Shelters’ from May 2-8, local animal shelters are offering reduced adoption fees of $25 or less. More than 275 shelters in 45 states are participating, including the Peoria Humane Society.

“The goal of emptying the shelters is to get every animal to a good loving home,” said Peoria Humane Society Executive Director Kitty Yanko.

Yanko said shelters are often overcrowded, but especially during kitten season in the spring. She called it a “cat crisis” because of the large number of cats that are not spayed or neutered

“This time of the year is a little tough for animal shelters. Cats tend to roam loose, they reproduce. They can have even two to three litters a year. And so spring time into the summer and fall, our shelter, every shelter really, is seeing lots of cats,” she said.

Yanko said Peoria Humane Society has approximately 40 dogs and 100 cats up for adoption. She said owning a pet is a rewarding experience.

“They give you unconditional love and they’re just always there for you when you have a rough day at work, or even if you’re home all the time. They’re going to be there to love you no matter what,” she said.

The Peoria Humane Society is open for adoptions from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For those who can’t adopt but still want to help, the Peoria Humane Society is hosting its annual “Wine and Whiskers” fundraiser on Friday in Peoria Heights.