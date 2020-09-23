Local antique collectors celebrate Central Illinois’ history with store

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Every day is like a step back in time for Greg Rosenak.

“Well, I’ve been in antiques, collecting and being around them my whole life,” he said.

Rosenak and his wife, Anne, have an eye for oddities. They’re collectors turned entrepreneurs.

“[Anne’s] dad was into it a little. He dabbled in it. And once we got married we went around and did— you know went around to auctions and sales, both had a fond love for it,” said Rosenak.

As the owners of Anne’s Anteex in Peoria, the two have acquired their fair share of whimsical, wonky, and worn items. Many of them were once home to Central Illinois.

From vintage toys to weathered signs, antique bottles, and even a 1930’s dollhouse, there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

“For me, it’s all in the search and finding it. It’s getting out there and actually finding the stuff gives you that adrenaline rush.” Greg rosenak

While Rosenak said he supported Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, the decision has taken a toll on his business operations.

“We opened a year ago December and we’d really just hit our stride. We started having people come in. We started getting repeat customers and it really shut us down drastically for seven weeks,” he said.

Now the Rosnaks are hoping to hit that stride once more finding historical value in the store’s antiques.

“If you don’t study your history you’re destined to repeat it they say,” Rosenak said.