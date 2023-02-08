NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An art exhibit at Heartland Community College is shining a light on the struggles of women in Iran.

“There is a Woman on the Wall” is a multimedia art exhibit offering a window into a world of censorship, control and gender oppression in Iran.

HCC is hosting a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Joe McCauley Art Gallery on its main campus in Normal.

Since September, Iran has been gripped by fierce national protests, mostly led by women, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested and beaten to death by the so-called “morality police” for improperly wearing her hijab.

The art exhibit will be on display through March 3.