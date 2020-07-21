Local artist developing Peoria Hope: Safari Art Park

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A local artist is bringing a safari-themed park to the city of Peoria.

Nic di Caro is the mind behind the larger-than-life animal sculptures in the river city. He plans to use those designs to develop Peoria Hope: Safari Art Park.

The park will feature two giant rhinos, a life-size running horse, and two raging cape buffalos. Di Caro said Central Illinois will see several benefits from this art park.

“It will bring attention and goodwill to this area, it will bring jobs to this area,” di Caro said. “It will bring hope to this area, and there’s nothing more that we need than that. This is a unique safari-themed sculpture garden with educational yard games.”

There will be fun stuff for the kids to do such as a rhino ring toss and a “Noah’s Ark” Wooden Ship Playground.

The location for the park is to be determined, however, di Caro said he hopes to have the park finished in 2021.

