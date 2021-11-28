Local artists coming together to share work and teach classes under local church

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 15 artists have made the former school at St. Paul’s Episcopal church in Peoria their new art homes.

“It took us 3 months for us to come up with the North Art Studios because we all had different ideas but its kind of neat to see all the different thinking of people,” said Inman.

Ruth Inman is one of the many artists that moved into the space which is now called North Art Studios.

She said with so many talented people under one roof they had to start planning events. Events like “Artists Sunday” to encourage people in the community to shop local. The first “Artists Sunday” debuted Sunday, Nov. 28.

“Big retailers they had black Friday they had their black Friday thing so how about shopping for a heart warming piece of art to give as your gift,” said Inman.

Inman says gifts aside it’s not all they offer but encouraging others to try their hand in art too with a variety of classes.

“I always hear people say I’m no good at this, this is going to be horrible and I want them to leaving going wow I did this that is so cool and that happens every time,” said Inman.

People like Terry Malone she said she started painting 5 years ago but never picked up a brush before that.

“I think some people have this idea of art that you are either talented or you are not talented and I think that everybody has some talent of art its just a matter of how much you can lean in to it,” said Malone.

The next event, will be Saturday December 4. from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.