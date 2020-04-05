Local arts & culture center offering online bilingual storytimes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Instructors said when learning a new language immersive teaching is the best route.

However, in a time where the state is under a mandated shelter-in-place order, many education lessons are conducted online.

Art Inc, a local nonprofit organization offering art, education, and cultural programs, is no exception. The nonprofit, located inside the Romain Arts & Culture Center, is making sure children are still getting the proper exposure to different languages.

The organization is offering bilingual story times on on its Facebook page. Children can listen to interactive stories, Wednesday mornings, in English and Spanish.

Everley Davis, program coordinator for Art Inc, said she wanted to continue providing diverse content for those at home. Davis said she believes it’s important to expose children to different cultures.

“Exposing anyone to another language inherently exposes them to a culture because our language is shaped by our culture,” Davis said. “And by giving it to them at a young age it prepares them to be more globally-minded and being able to look at things from a different perspective.”

She also said young minds would be able to absorb the information easier.

“From a developmental standpoint, I think their brains are perfect before first grade to start introducing [a new language],” Davis said.

Davis said also she’s going to start online Spanish classes via zoom beginning Thursday. She said families and their children can contact her and register for her class through the organizations’ Facebook page.