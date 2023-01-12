BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4.

Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term.

Danenberger is a Bloomington-Normal native currently working for State Farm. He earned his JD from the Loyola University Law School, MA from University College London, and BA from DePaul University.

Prior to this campaign, Danenberger has served on the City of Bloomington’s Planning Commission for four years and holds other leadership positions, including the vice-chairship of Milestones Early Learning Center and membership on the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, McLean

County Habitat for Humanity, and PONY Baseball directorial boards.

Danenberger currently lives in the White Place Historic District with his wife Yuki and their two children Ana and Wyatt.

“When deciding where to raise our kids, we deliberately chose to return to Bloomington, specifically one of the historic neighborhoods, because of the tight-knit community, the beautiful homes, and close proximity to both downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal,” said Danenberger. “I hope to continue Julie Emig’s distinguished service and strong advocacy for our city’s historic neighborhoods, as well as welcome the new neighborhoods recently added to the Ward 4 map.”

The election for city council will take place on April 4, 2023.