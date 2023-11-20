PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Grab a beer, or a bite to eat, with the author of Singlets and Secrets!



Joe Chianakas, a Central Illinois native author, is concluding the celebration of his bestseller book on Tuesday, November 21st at Pour Bros Taproom in Peoria Heights from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



Singlets and Secrets is an LGBTQ+ teen fiction, which follows a 14-year-old boy struggling with a life full of secrets, his sexuality, and the adversities of high school. Check out our interview with the author to learn more about the book and the upcoming event.



You can find more information about this novel and Chianakas’ other works by visiting the author’s website.

