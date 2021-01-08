Local authorities looking for woman who went missing while kayaking on Illinois River

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a woman who is still missing after kayaking on the Illinois River Thursday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said around 7:30 p.m., they responded to a call from the 9200 block of Cross St. He said 45-year-old Sarah Gray was reported missing by her husband.

Her husband said Gray was originally kayaking on the river towards the River Plex, but when she saw ice in the river, she decided to turn around.

He said she never returned home.

Gray was last seen in an 11-foot pink kayak wearing a yellow life vest.

Deputies deployed two drones while Life Flight and Peoria Fire Department assisted the search. Those search efforts continue Friday.