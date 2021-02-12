Local axe throwing bar lets people “axe” their exes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gone Axe Throwing offered people a chance to hack away at their heartbreak this Valentine’s Day weekend.

On Feb. 12, couples and singles alike attended the ax-throwing bar’s second annual “Axe the Ex” event, where people can throw axes at a paper heart, or an item of their ex’s.

Sara Ruder, co-owner of Gone Axe Throwing, said the event is a stress reliever for some who may have been burned in the past.

“It’s still meant to help people feel better about the holiday even if they are single,” Rude said.

The bar was filled with people looking to take chunks out of a wooden bullseye, having fun while letting out aggression.

Wendy Morris was there following a recent split from her husband of 39 years and said throwing an axe was exhilarating and destressing.

“I bought two hearts and I mutilated them,” Morris said. “They’re in pieces and one of them is still stuck in the wall up there.”

Other participants weren’t there to forget the bad memories of past relationships, but rather spun the event into a fun Valentine’s Day date night, like Erin Green and her husband did.

“I mean, we had a ball, so definitely ten out of ten,” Green said.

For those interested in a little cathartic throwing during the week, Gone Axe Throwing is open Tuesday through Sunday, located at 1001 SW Washington Street.