Local Bakery prepares for Three Kings’ Day

PEORIA, Ill. — Christmas may be over, but “El Gordo Mexican Bakery” is finishing out the holidays by preparing for Three Kings’ Day.

Jose Reteguin, an employee at El Gordo, said the holiday is an extension of Christmas in the Hispanic community.

“It’s a family thing,” Reteguin said. “It’s for the Mexican culture. “It’s a tradition for a lot of Mexicans around here and people from Spain also.”

He said the holiday is aimed at celebrating the biblical tale of the three kings, or three wise men, visiting baby Jesus after his birth. It’s typically celebrated on January 6th and families often exchange gifts amongst each other.

Reteguin said the holiday also includes a tradition for families to get together and eat a special three kings bread called “Rosca de Reyes.”

“It’s shaped like an infinity sign sort of, and that means it’s like infinite for love and Jesus’ love for us,” Reteguin said.

He said the bread is divided amongst family members, but with a twist and a little surprise inside.

“If you get one of these little doll [inside your piece of bread] you have to bring the food for the whole family,” Reteguin said. ” You have to buy food for another holiday you have on February second.”

Reteguin said this is should be a popular occasion for the bakery. He said they’re taking orders for the Roscas now and will start baking them on Saturday and Sunday.