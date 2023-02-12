WEST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Jimmy’s bar off of Farmington road raised money Sunday for the Mike Mclaughlin memorial fund.

The fund also supports the Kelly Needham award, A $6,000 scholarship for a student at Peoria’s Notre Dame High School.

The two men the fundraiser honors were both workers at Jimmy’s and Notre Dame alum. An event organizer said the tradition is a great way to help out a deserving student while also honoring Mike and Kelly.

“It’s designed to kind of commemorate those positive things that Mike and Kelly stood for. And so, you know, the idea being that the student that it goes to will already have those qualities, but I’m sure further them and their educational career,” said John Spears.

This will be the 41st year of holding their annual Super Bowl fundraiser.