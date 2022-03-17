PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- March Madness is officially underway across the country, and local sports fans and bar management are looking forward to the tournament.

For college basketball fans, some of the most exciting weeks of the year have arrived.

“This is the best time of the year, I believe better than the Super Bowl,” Doug bock, a local March Madness fan.

Thursday, the 64 team tournament kicked off with a slate of 16 games. Community members flocked to local bars like Bullpen Sports Bar and Grill in Peoria to watch every minute of the action.

“We’ve got four different games on four different screens, and it’s a lot of fun. People take off work all day Thursday and Friday, and then Saturday and Sunday it just gets bigger,” said Jon Lowry, assistant general manager at Landmark complex.

Lowry said the tournament of 64 is a business driver, and that only increases when teams across the state are in the big dance.

“Unfortunately, Bradley’s not in it, but we’ve got Loyola-Chicago and then Illinois, of course. So, the farther they go, the bigger the crowds get,” Lowry said.

In addition to watching student-athletes compete, fans are keeping a close eye on teams they’ve picked to go far in their brackets.

“I’m pulling for Baylor and Arizona big time,” Bock said.

Bar management and sports fans alike said after the past two years, it’s good to see people getting back out to enjoy the tourney.

“Things these last couple years haven’t been easy, and glad we’re to see things looking more back to normal,” Lowry said.

“It’s fun being with friends, I think basketball pulls people of all generations, races, colors, and creed together. It’s a beautiful sport,” Bock said.

Lowry said when it comes to food and drinks, things will be business as usual for the most part, but the Bullpen will stock up on popular items like pizza and wings.