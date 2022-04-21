PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An initiative set forth by a local blood donor program is on track to plant more than 10,000 trees by May.

ImpactLife teamed up with the National Forest Foundation for the ‘Give Back and Go Green’ initiative to plant trees on behalf of donors who comes to give blood in national forests throughout the country.

William Hudson, donor relations consultant at ImpactLife, said they are on track to plant more than 10,000 trees by the end of the initiative on May 15.

“The idea is not only are you giving back by saving lives with blood donations, you’re getting to give back to the environment,” he said.

Hudson added it its way to draw donors in a unique way.

“Not only does it engage our donors in a different way than we’ve engaged them before, it provides them with knowing they’re doing a great thing besides giving blood.”

Hudson said donors also get a voucher for an e-gift card from Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Subway, Starbucks, or Walmart. Whole blood donors receive a $10 voucher. Donors giving through automated collection procedures (platelets, plasma, and double red cells) receive a $25 voucher.

“We’re thanking them with a voucher, but we’re also giving them an opportunity to help the environment,” said Hudson.

Hudson said ImpactLife is in need of all blood types, especially O negative.

“Give Back and Go Green” goes until May 15.

Illinois has one national forest, Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois.