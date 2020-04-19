Local bookstore uses Bordeom Survival Kits to promote reading for those stuck at home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many bookstores across the country remain closed with lights off and books untouched.

The lack of foot traffic has caused problems for bookstore owners like Stacy Hardin, who owns Book Rack Used Books.

“We’re considered a nonessential business,” Hardin said. “We’re trying to find ways to make money so that we can pay our rent and all our utilities and bills and stuff.”

Hardin says she was inspired to come up with a way to kill two birds with one stone in the form of her ‘Boredom Survival Kits’ fundraiser.

“Those are our kits that we put together with books and bookmarks and all kinds of fun stuff like that and we ship them out to the community,” Hardin said.

She said the kits include books of different reading levels and genres, for kids and adults, to help promote reading and combat boredom while quarantined.

“We’re getting orders from people all over the community and they’re even having us send these kits to people all over the country,” Hardin said.

Emily Dawson, who teaches at Von Steuben Middle School, said she purchased books for her own children and an entire classroom.

Dawson said the boredom kits are a great way to stimulate minds continue education during the shelter-in-place order.

“The schools are closed and the libraries are closed and they [children] may not have books at their houses,” Dawson said. “So this is a perfect fit to get those books in the hands of kids and that they can keep and re-read later.”

Hardin said the kits are available on their website and can be personalized for any individual.

She said the community’s been very supportive and she’s already shipped out more than one thousand books.

“It’s been amazing,” Hardin said. “They’re keeping me working.”