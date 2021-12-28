Local bookstore wins James Patterson award

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local bookstore won an award from James Patterson among 500 other stores around the country.

The Book Rack on Knoxville Road in Peoria received more than 30 nominations from customers for the James Patterson Book Seller Holiday bonus.

Patterson is an award-winning author of more than 114 New York Times best-selling novels.

The award is $250,000 spread out among 500 bookstores, and the owner of the Book Rack said she is thrilled to have won the bonus.

“It’s just amazing to know that people really appreciate what you do because you do have to be nominated,” said the owner of the Book Rack Stacy Hardin.

Hardin said she plans on purchasing more books with the bonus money to donate to children in Peoria.