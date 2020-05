PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)–A Peoria Heights gas station is fighting back against Governor Pritzker’s mandatory order to wear masks in public.

The BP Gas Station at Prospect in Marietta has a sign on it’s reading “NO Facemasks allowed in the store, lower your mask or go elsewhere” and “stop listening to Pritzker”. Ending with if you don’t like it “I suggest you go somewhere else”.

WMBD reached out to store employees for comment but they declined.