Local brewery preparing for relaxed executive orders; excited to welcome guests back in-person

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –A local brewery and restaurant is prepping for Friday when the state moves into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.

Under that plan, bars and restaurants can welcome in-person guests to outdoor seating.

Industry Brewery will be utilizing their beer garden space, with tables spaced apart and guests placing orders at their new outdoor bar. The brewery has been doing delivery service, but are excited to welcome in-person sales once again.

These chairs and tables will be placed further apart from one another come Friday. Just one change you can expect at Industry.

“We are going be doing our best to make sure everybody is six feet apart; we’re using paper menus our staff will be washing their hands more, wearing the masks, gloves things like that to make sure everybody feels safe and comfortbale here and all locations,” said Shelby Higgins, director of marketing for AllSpice Hospitality.

Higgins says they are making sure their locations, including Industry Brewing are both fun and safe for their guests. And are making sure to safely use every square inch of available outdoor space.

“We’re going be planning a little bit more strategically, making sure everything is six feet apart. We’ll be putting some tape on the ground to give you a visual of what six feet looks like, as well as we’ll be keeping an eye out to make sure people are respecting everybody’s space,” Higgins said.

While, employees will be wearing face masks, guests will not be required to do so. Higgins says if you feel safer that way, than you are welcome to do so.