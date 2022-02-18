PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One local bridge won a special achievement award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Illinois Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the ACEC Illinois, the Murray Baker Bridge lighting was the 2022 ACEC Illinois Engineering Excellence Outstanding Graphic Award Winner.

The award was based on the project’s submittal design and creativity.

3D CAD software was utilized in conjunction with light modeling technology to provide high-quality renderings of the project during early stages of the design process. These renderings were critical in guiding the final design vision and gaining consensus among all stakeholders. ACEC-Illinois Engineering Excellence Award 2022

ACEC also stated that the project provides an example of multiple private and public entities coming together to create something to benefits the entire community.

The award recognized IDOT, the City of Peoria, Farnsworth Group, as well as other consultants including ICC Group Inc, Oberlander Electric Co. KSA Lighting and Controls, and Modjeski and Masters.

“Such an honor to be the design team for the bridge lighting” Farnsworth Group stated.

More information about the award is available on the ACEC-Illinois Engineering Excellence Awards 2022 page.