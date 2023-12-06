PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- George’s Shoeshine and Hatters – World Headquarters, is celebrating 77 years in business. The locally owned and operated business has become a staple of Peoria.

George Manias migrated from Greece to America in 1946, where he started shoe shining in a barbershop with one shoe stand. Today, he has nine seats in the shoe stand and a rich history. According to Manias, every Illinois governor has paid him a visit since he opened his store.

While in the business, you will be surrounded by pictures of past presidents, elected officials, and celebrities. A regular at the shoe-shining business said that it has become a known tradition among elected officials to stop by and say hi to George.

George said that the process of shoe-shining has not changed over the years, but the shoes definitely have. Regardless of the change in style, George has no plans on leaving. “Because I like to be here. I like to meet people. It’s my hobby. That’s why I haven’t gone anywhere in 77 years.”