PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Nut House in downtown Peoria has been open for more than 100 years, but on Friday the shop will close its doors.

The owner, Janie Scott, said she bought the business five years ago. She said she wanted to carry on the name and keep the tradition going in Peoria, but said with slow foot traffic downtown, she can’t keep it afloat any longer.

Scott said she will continue to keep the name alive at her location in Northwoods Mall.

“We have just been waiting for Peoria since covid hit, just for the downtown area to come back, and it hasn’t recovered for us, so we are going to move on,” said Scott.

The downtown shop on Main St. is open until Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.