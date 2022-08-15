PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night.

Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.

Flames were found in the structure’s basement and were quickly put out.

The rest of the building suffered smoke damage.

Knoxville Ave. was temporarily shut down while first responders put out the fire. Due to the business welling edible products, the Peoria City/County Health Department was notified.

A Peoria Fire Investigator on the scene determined the cause to be accidental, with damages around $460,000.

No one was injured during this incident.