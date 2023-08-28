PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Minority Business Development Center (MBDC) in Peoria recently received a $200,000 mega capacity building grant from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to help with their services.

The center helps businesses owned by minorities start and develop. Among the services they provide are IT training and Entrepreneurship training. CEO Denise Moore was able to share why she believes the center is such an asset to the local community.

“It’s very gratifying what we’re able to do for the community because what we do is economic development, we’re helping develop underserved communities and folks living in underserved communities to help them grow their own economic base,” Moore said.

She also thinks the grant will help them run their operations more efficiently.

“Because of being able to keep track of our business outcomes better, we can report on them better, those who are interested in funding what we do by finding out what we’ve done, we’ll be able to more accurately reflect that,” she said.

PCCEO also received the same grant. Moore says MBDC has served over 100 businesses in the past decade.