Local business making it easier to eat a healthier diet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local small business is making it easier to eat a healthier diet for meals.

Upbeet Jams was founded two months ago in a woman’s home with the goal of allowing easier access to plant-based vegan meal options. Jam Rohr owner of the business said she started eating healthier after experiencing stomach pains.

The business has seen early success, expanding into a kitchen in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Rohr said after seeing increases in meals every week, she had to move to a bigger space to allow for more room. She said she’s grateful for the support.

“I started sharing it on Instagram and eventually people reached out wanting me to make meals for them,” Rohr said. “Every week I had more orders than the previous week, this week I had 22 orders and most ordered five meals.”

Menus are released every Wednesday with pickup from 1 to 3 on Sundays or you can have them delivered to you for a $5 fee.