Local business owner gets surprise proclamation on last day of work

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria business, open for nearly half a century, is officially closing its doors.

Smoking Pleasure by Work has been in the community for 47 years, most recently sitting in the Twin Towers Plaza in downtown Peoria. The tobacco closed up shop for good Friday.

Mary Ann Work, the shop’s owner, said she’s had a wonderful time working in the shop but she said it was time to end this chapter and felt retirement was right around the corner.

Before she officially turned off the shop’s lights for the last time, Mayor Jim Ardis made a surprise appearance to present Work with a proclamation to celebrate her many decades in the business.

“The council and I wanted to make sure that we recognized Mary Ann for 47 years of doing business in the city of Peoria, how much we appreciate that over all the years and to wish her good luck in retirement,” Ardis said.

Work said loved the gesture and overall she’s going to miss seeing so many regular and new faces every day. She said the customers are what brought her joy at work.

“I am going to be sad, to miss all my customers,” Work said. “It was a nice way to make a living.”

Smoking Pleasure by Work was the only tobacco shop in the downtown area. Work said she hadn’t found anyone to take over her business since she put in up for sale.

