Local business owner holds fundraiser to support Peoria firefighters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More support for local firefighters is coming from community members.

After the Peoria city council voted 6-5 on a proposal to cut two Peoria Fire Department engine companies earlier this month, petitions and rallies started emerging to save the stations.

Colt Sandberg, owner of Advance Space, showed his support Saturday by holding a fundraiser at his shop on 1213 SW Adams St.

He invited the community to come down, check out vintage cars and a vintage fire truck, and donate to support the local firemen and women. Sandberg said all of the proceeds go to Peoria Firefighters Local Union 50.

“This is just to bring awareness to the local population that this is going to affect them,” Sandberg said. “And there’s a chance that if enough of us as taxpayers and voters want to change we still can change things in the city that are important to us. Personally I believe the fire department and police department services are very important to us.”

He said he hopes with enough support from community members, he’d like to see the city council’s decision overturned.

