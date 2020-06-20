Local business owner surprises 7-year-old entrepreneur with a pool

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ja’Mitre Timothy, 7, opened a candy store last week on his porch to raise money for a pool for the summer. His mother, Larnitra Butler, said she thought he would raise about $50 but the support has exceeded her expectations.

“Everybody’s just helping out and it’s just love,” Butler said.

The love she felt earlier in the week doubled Saturday as Ja’Mitre was able to finally get the pool he’s been working to buy.

“It feels good,” Ja’Mitre said.

However, he didn’t have to use his own money for it as Mario Davis, a local business owner, decided to buy it for him as a gift.

“My first response was let’s buy it,” Davis said. “We got to buy it.”

Davis is opening up a tattoo shop in Junction City. He said when he saw Ja’Mitre’s story on Facebook, selling candy to buy a pool, he was inspired to help the young entrepreneur out.

“It made me feel better knowing that we could take care of this young man and his goals,” Davis said.

Larnitra said the community support for her son exploded over the week. She said his front porch business brought in a lot of customers and multiple donations, putting more than $900 into his savings account.

“It was just overwhelming because I did not think that a little sign and candy would go as big as it did,” Butler said.

Kyle Gorman, owner of Cheese Nuts Brickoven Pizzeria, held an event Saturday for the surprise announcement of Davis buying the pool. Ja’Mitre said he’s happy to know he can get his pool and spend the money he’s earned on other things.

“I’m very excited because now I can buy my own clothes,” Ja’Mitre said.

To him, it’s a sweet deal.