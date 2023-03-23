PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Round1 announced Wednesday that they will close on May 21 this year.

The arcade and bowling alley has made it a popular destination within Northwoods Mall in Peoria.

Normandy’s Boutique, which is located directly across from Round1 in the lower level court, sells women’s fashion items. Owner Normandy Kenney said that while the mall will feel the loss, it will only be a temporary setback.

“During my time over here, I have seen a lot of changes, some stores come and go, but I think that is normal, it happens everywhere, for different reasons, if you see other places in town it’s the same thing too, but I think Northwoods Mall is a great place,” Kenney said.

Round1 has been in the same location since 2017. Northwoods is not yet sure which business will occupy the space next.