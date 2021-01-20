Local business vandalized Wednesday morning

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local business was vandalized Wednesday morning, and the owner believes the attack was racially and politically motivated.

Chama St. Louis, owner of Euphoria Aerial Arts & Dance Studio and mayoral candidate for the City of Peoria, learned about the vandalism through a friend who told her police were at the scene of the crime.

She said a window was broken at the business. That window had a “Chama for Mayor” sign in it.

St. Louis said she is sad about the vandalism but not scared.

“I feel sadness,” St. Louis said. “Our community needs a lot of help, and issues like the [vandalism] remind me why I need to run for office and why I do the work that I do.”

St. Louis and others used plywood to cover the broken window at this time.

Euphoria Aerial Arts & Dance Studio is located at 715 W Main St. in Peoria.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News