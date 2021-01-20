Local business vandalized Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local business was vandalized Wednesday morning, and the owner believes the attack was racially and politically motivated.

Chama St. Louis, owner of Euphoria Aerial Arts & Dance Studio and mayoral candidate for the City of Peoria, learned about the vandalism through a friend who told her police were at the scene of the crime.

She said a window was broken at the business. That window had a “Chama for Mayor” sign in it.

St. Louis said she is sad about the vandalism but not scared.

“I feel sadness,” St. Louis said. “Our community needs a lot of help, and issues like the [vandalism] remind me why I need to run for office and why I do the work that I do.”

St. Louis and others used plywood to cover the broken window at this time.

Euphoria Aerial Arts & Dance Studio is located at 715 W Main St. in Peoria.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.