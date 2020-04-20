Local businesses help provide more than 18,000 meals for families during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local businesses and individual donors rallied together to help raise $300,000 for the United Way of McLean County COVID-19 Community Care Fund.

It was announced Monday that McLean County’s United Way Community Care fund exceeded $300,000. This fund will provide immediate assistance to families in need. President and CEO David Taylor said the money stemmed from grants, local businesses, and private individuals since launching the program on March 16.

“The pandemic has created urgent food insecurity needs. State Farm is humbled to be able to help provide relief in our community,” said State Farm Senior Vice President Annette Martinez. “Now more than ever, being a good neighbor means stepping up to help. We encourage other companies and individuals to come together and support the Community Care Fund.”

Taylor said the fund has provided 18,400 meals for families across McLean County.

“Our approach is to serve as a transparent, ongoing mechanism for private and corporate donations, and then we collaborate through existing systems to combine these contributions with other resources to reach those most impacted by COVID in an efficient and effective manner,” Taylor said.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, visit covid19.dsgive.us​.