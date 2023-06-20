PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five local businesses were recognized at Mt. Hawley Country Club this morning as “Illinois Made Makers”. The businesses recognized were Ardor Breads and Provisions, JK Williams Distilling, Black Band Distillery, Yeni’s Palarte and Triple Dipple.

The award recognizes small businesses in the state of Illinois for innovation and passion for their craft. Andy Faris, President of JK Williams Distilling, said the award means a lot to not just his business, but the Peoria community.

“It rewards creativity, it rewards perseverance, and again I think everyone here takes a lot of pride in being Illinois made and also, in Peoria,” Faris said.

Harreld Webster, Jr., Owner and chief baker of Triple Dipple in Chillicothe, is originally from Los Angeles. He said what sets apart the Central Illinois community is the people.

“The gem is the people, the small businesses, the creators, the ideas, the people that are pushing themselves forward to become a part of the greater community of Greater Peoria,” Webster Jr. said.

The Peoria area had more Illinois Made Makers than any other region in the state this year.