PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Gov. JB Pritzker alongside the Illinois Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced that 48 small businesses have been inducted into the Illinois Made program.

According to an Illinois e-News release, The Illinois Made program was created in 2016 to honor businesses that “exemplify authentic experiences and innovative products.”

Six local shops in the Greater Peoria area join the other 42 nominees. It is the largest class of businesses since the program’s inception.

“The Illinois Made program selects a group of our most exemplary hidden gems and one-of-a-kind small businesses and encourages Illinoisans and visitors alike to discover the experiences they offer,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

He continued, “This year’s class of Illinois Makers is one of our most diverse. In every corner of our state, people from all walks of life are creating delicious food and sharing expert craftsmanship. Illinois is sending out the message loud and clear that our state is open for business, and it’s the perfect place for businesses big and small to call home.”

Local businesses that made the cut include:

Four30 Scones – Morton

George’s Shoeshine & Hatters – World Headquarters – Peoria

Yordy Turkey Farm – Morton

Bear’s Bites Foundation– Peoria

Voila Macarons by Diana – Peoria

CxT Roasting Company – Peoria

Edge of Normal Workshop LLC– Normal

Rader Family Farms – Normal

A full list of nominees can be found here.