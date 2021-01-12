Local businesses look forward to loosening of Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Some local businesses are preparing for less COVID-19 restrictions, while others await word from the governor.

Like others, recent months for staff at River City Athletic Club have been described as “different.” This reigns even more true after Gov. J.B. Pritzker implemented Tier 3 mitigations in November 2020.

“Recently with the last round of mitigations, some things that have changed around here is we haven’t been able to operate our playroom, and we haven’t been able to run our yoga classes as well,” said Erin O’Connell, manager at River City Athletic Club.

With the potential of Tier 3 mitigations ending on Friday, O’Connell said River City Athletic Club is standing by for the opportunity to return to normal operations.

“We’ve beefed-up cleaning, we have new safety protocols, we’re huge. So I think that when the governor says it’s time, we’ll be ready,” she said.

While businesses like gyms and casinos will be impacted by the state’s decision to roll back restrictions, others are still waiting their turn. This includes restaurants that are still not allowed to offer indoor dining.

“It’s frustrating but at the same time you can either complain about it or do something about it,” said Dac’s Smokehouse BBQ Owner Matthew White.

In the absence of seeing customers in the dining room, White said Dac’s has been fortunate to see major support through carry-out and delivery, so much so, he plans on opening a satellite location in East Peoria.

Although seeing some success, White said he looks forward to the day businesses can operate under normal circumstances.

“No easy answer of when that’s going to be, it’ll be a huge relief,” he said.