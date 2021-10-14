Local businesses play ping-pong and raise money for South Side Mission

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — David Vaughn Investments held their third annual Corporate Ping-Pong Challenge at Venue Chisca in Peoria, Thursday, Oct. 14.

Local companies came out to compete against each other in table tennis while also raising money for South Side Mission Youth Ministries programs, like the Culinary Arts Training program that provided the event with food.

Dalton Mellon, an employee at David Vaughn Investments, said they had to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic, but said they’re happy to have raised more than 65,000 dollars for the cause.

“We’re really excited to have that, it was a big increase from prior years,” Mellon said. “I think that’s just a test to the corporate sponsors here in town that just want to give back.”

Mellon said he encourages companies interesting in competing next year to contact them and sign up.