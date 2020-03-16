Breaking News
Governor Pritzker orders all restaurants and bars closed for dining in, announces 29 new COVID-19 cases
Closings
There are currently 38 active closings. Click for more details.

Local businesses providing lunch to kids out of school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– With schools closing because of COVID-19 a lot of people in the community are stepping up to help out parents.

In Peoria, Mcalister’s Deli is offering free lunch for kids during the week. Students in grades K-12 will receive a free turkey sandwich, chips, and a cookie.
Hy-vee in Peoria is also joining in to feed kids.

On Facebook, the Hy-Vee on Sheridan said they are working with local schools to donate lunches to area children and families.

Marketing director for the Peoria, and Normal McAlister’s, Pam Ogles says it’s about helping the community.

“Absolutely, so many kids depend on their school lunches. In some cases, that’s the one dependable meal that kids have every day. There’s a lot of uncertainty with schools being shut down for at least two weeks. So we wanted to do our part and eliminate one stressor from the lives of parents,” Ogles said.

Ogles also says no other purchases are necessary to receive the free lunch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News