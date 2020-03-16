Local businesses providing lunch to kids out of school

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– With schools closing because of COVID-19 a lot of people in the community are stepping up to help out parents.

In Peoria, Mcalister’s Deli is offering free lunch for kids during the week. Students in grades K-12 will receive a free turkey sandwich, chips, and a cookie.

Hy-vee in Peoria is also joining in to feed kids.

On Facebook, the Hy-Vee on Sheridan said they are working with local schools to donate lunches to area children and families.

Marketing director for the Peoria, and Normal McAlister’s, Pam Ogles says it’s about helping the community.

“Absolutely, so many kids depend on their school lunches. In some cases, that’s the one dependable meal that kids have every day. There’s a lot of uncertainty with schools being shut down for at least two weeks. So we wanted to do our part and eliminate one stressor from the lives of parents,” Ogles said.

Ogles also says no other purchases are necessary to receive the free lunch.