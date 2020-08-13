Local businesses reopening after testing, deep cleaning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A couple of local restaurants/bars have reopened after temporarily closing for either precautionary cleaning or potential COVID-19 exposure.
Among the list of reopened businesses are:
- W.E. Sullivan’s Irish Pub and Fare — reopening Thursday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.
- Oliver’s in the Heights — reopening Friday, Aug 14 at 4 p.m.
- The Publik House — reopened Thursday, Aug. 6
- Olympia Sports Bar and Grill — reopened Sunday, Aug. 9
