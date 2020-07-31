Local campsite reopening August 1 to campers

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Saturday, a local campground will welcome campers back for the first time in months.

Since March, Camp Wokanda has been closed to campers due to COVID-19, but for the first time this summer, the campground will be reopened to the public.

Starting Saturday, August 1, campers will be able to rent cabins, canoes, and larger venues at the campgrounds. Jacob Mol, manager of Camp Wokanda, said it’ll be great to welcome campers back.

“We’re generally open year-round,” Mol said. “Even in the winter, we’ll get a good amount of camping activity. Boy Scouts like to camp in the winter, out cabins are heated so we’re open year-round.”

Mol said the campers will be reminded of health guidelines and guests should stay six feet apart from other campers. Masks are not required but will be recommended when inside shared facilities. Mol said they will also be sanitizing more regularly.

“Like other places, our sanitation has gone way up,” Mol said. “We’re sanitizing things a lot more frequently then we have been before just to keep everyone safe.”

Weddings and other large events have been canceled or rescheduled due to crowd size limitations. Mol said campers can still hold events but will have to downsize or reschedule.

“Typically, the weddings range anywhere from 80 to 200 people,” Mol said. “So with the group size restrictions it’s pretty difficult for a wedding or large gathering to cut down for that extent,” Mol said.

For five months, the grounds and cabins have been closed. Mol said it will provide a good source of income for the parks.

“It gives us a good opportunity to bring revenue back in,” Mol said. “The rentals and camping we do out here is a major part of revenue that we get and so getting that back will really help us provide great service to the public going forward.

Rentals are available seven days a week and are available year-round. Those looking for more information on reserving a cabin or space can check out the park district’s rental page.

