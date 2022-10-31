PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local dancing competition with some familiar faces is looking to raise money to support children in the foster care system.

Leaders from across Central Illinois are rehearsing for the annual CASAblanca Dancing with the Local Stars event, coming up Saturday, Nov. 5. The event is the main fundraiser for CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, a volunteer non-profit organization that advocates for children within the juvenile neglect and abuse court system.

The event features local celebrities battling it out on the dance floor. The cast includes:

Vivian Standifird & Rob Prescott

Chaille Becker and Adam Shaw

Lindsey Swischuk & Tyler Smith

Heather Bean-Oyler & Mike Murphy

Jodi Lindsay & Mike Hinchman

Eric Echevarria & Beverly Caballero

Andrew Farraher & Marie Morris

Deric Kimler & Sarah Wilcoxon

Anthony Ficociello & Madalynne Shaw

Matthew Campen & Emily West

Dr. Jawad Javed & Elena Paine

Local celebrity judges include George Ghareeb, Ryan Pierson, Sarah Stewart de Ramirez, Lexi Zellmer Kaiser, and Paige Blanzy.

The audience gets to vote for the winner of the competition. While the event is sold out, anyone can still vote for their favorite couple at this link.

The proceeds from this event help make CASA’s efforts in the court systems possible.

“Children don’t have enough of a voice. People don’t listen to them when they’re on their own. I love the fact that [CASA] allows someone who is specifically the cheerleader for that child to support them through the entire foster care process,” said participant Heather Bean-Oyler. “It’s just so amazing that we have something like this in Central Illinois.”

CASAblanca Dancing with the Local Stars will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at East Peoria’s Par-A-Dice Hotel Ballroom. Online voting closes at 8 p.m. Saturday.