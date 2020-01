PEORIA, Ill.– The leader of Peoria’s Children’s Home wrote a book on how to run a charity like a business.

CEO and now an author Matt George shares stories from his career and his strategy for strengthing social services agencies at a time when charities are competing for donor dollars.

George said like for-profit businesses, the key is selling people on the value of the organization.

The book is titled “Nonprofit Game Plan,” which is for sale now on amazon.