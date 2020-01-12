Local charity looking to brighten sick kids’ Valentine’s Day

PEORIA, Ill.– Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and a local organization is looking to spread some love to kids in the hospital.

Cuddles for Kids is a non-profit that provides kids at OSF Children’s Hospital a stuffed animal for their less than ideal situations.

The charity was founded 11 years ago by a woman who spent time at the hospital as a kid.

Cuddles for Kids is collecting new stuffed animals for the children to deliver to them on Valentine’s Day.

“We have tags that go on each of the bears so they know where they came from and where they can find more information. Then we hand them out and spend time talking to each kid and getting to know them a little bit as well,” Taylor Larson said.

If you want to donate an animal to give to a child you have now until February 7th to do so.

To find a list of donation drop-offs, CLICK HERE.