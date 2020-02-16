Local chess teams compete in statewide tournament

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Amateur chess players from Illinois high schools came to Peoria this weekend to put their skills to the test.

Area high school chess teams competed in the Illinois High School Association chess tournament. I.H.S.A. Coordinator of Special Events, Raye McDonald says it is the largest of its’ kind.

“Our tournament is very unique in that it’s one of the few team tournaments in the county and it’s actually one of the largest in the country so we give a lot of kids a chance to get that state tournament experience,” McDonald said.

From towns as small as Morton or as large as Chicago, teams vary in skill. As of this writing, Morton’s team had three wins and three losses. Team members, Ethan Boley and Nick Darcy said the team is right where they expected.

“We’re performing a little bit above what we expected so that’s always encouraging,” Boley said.

Ethan and Nick are both chess players for Morton High School. They train weekly for this tournament like any other sport.

“I certainly spend a couple of hours here and there. About five to six hours a week going through games and perfecting our craft,” Boley said.

“Playing chess online,” Darcy said.

Dunlap High School was also having a successful tournament.

“Our school is pretty good. We were seeded as 18 and we’ve lost two and won four so far. It’s about how we do every year, so pretty good I guess,” said team member, Milind Foulger.

Win or lose the honor of competing against the state’s big dogs and promoting chess culture statewide is what counts.

“It’s really important, especially for people who live in smaller towns in this area. A lot of bigger towns near Chicago, they’ll be exposed to towns a lot, but for smaller towns, they don’t have many chess tournaments so being exposed to a variety of skill levels; it’s really something for them,” Foulger said.

The I.H.S.A. awards trophies to first, second and third place as well as teams who win six games.

Raye McDonald, also said the river city’s hospitality has been a checkmate and they will be back again next year.