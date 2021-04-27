Local child care provider selected as Rep. Bustos’ special guest to Biden’s first joint address to Congress

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local child care provider is going to be Rep. Cheri Bustos’ (D-Ill.) special guest at President Biden’s first joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

Laraine Bryson, director of Tri-County Urban League in Peoria’s Southside for the past 28 years, said child care is important to Bustos and it’s an honor to be chosen.

“I think that she understands the real need for providing resources for child care, how much it’s needed in all communities as well as how we need to focus on the child care staff and providing the resources and reimbursement rates so that we can pay our staff,” she said.

Bryson was part of a panel on childcare hosted by Bustos in April and said it may have led to her being selected.

“I think it’s because of our child care services that we offer here at the Urban League and I believe that the president is going to be giving some feedback on child care options and resources to help communities get back to work,” she said.

Bryson will be attending virtually and said there will only be about 50 lawmakers in the nation’s capital for the speech, including Bustos.

“I’m looking forward to hearing what the President has to say and hoping that we can bring resources back to our community so that we can build stronger families and a stronger economy in Peoria,” Bryson said.

President Biden’s first joint address to Congress will air Wednesday, April 28 at 8 p.m. CST.