PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people gathered at Riverside Community Church in downtown Peoria for Easter service Sunday.

“This is one of the biggest weekends in the church calendar,” said the head pastor at Riverside Community Church, Michael Richtason.

Richtason said they started to prepare for the big day in January.

“We’re expecting about a thousand people here today,” said Richtason.

In 2021, Richtason hosted the Easter Sunday service in person, but also streamed it online. Ritchason said that now, in-person turnout has only been increasing.

“Over the last 6-8 months we have seen people slowly coming back. We are believing that today is going to be the biggest Sunday that we’ve had since the pandemic. Last week we had 700 people come,” said Richtason.

The Executive Pastor, Dana Buhs, said at Riverside, kids get their own area to celebrate Easter.

“We are so glad that we can give the parents the time to be able to sit down and enjoy worship. They know that their kids will be ministered to and loved on so very well,” said Buhs.

Buhs said with more parents returning, more kids are making their way back as well.

“We typically run 125 children on a Sunday morning, but for Easter, we are very hopeful that number will probably almost double,” said Buhs.

Armoni is one of the hundreds of kids who enjoyed Easter Sunday at Riverside Community Church.

“I always come to Sunday, I’ve only missed like two of them,” said Armoni.