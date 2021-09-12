Local church celebrates renovation, members excited for community outreach opportunities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday morning, Sept. 12, the Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria held a church rededication to celebrate the new renovations to the building, and to thank those that were involved in the renovation process.

The church is located at 1700 W War Memorial Drive.

Two years ago on Aug. 25, Swenson said the church held a groundbreaking ceremony. Now, they get to celebrate the completed project.

Swenson said they had hoped to have this ceremony last fall, but the pandemic soiled those plans.

The rededication included a brief worship service followed by a church picnic outside and family games. There was a frisbee toss, cornhole, and a water balloon toss.

“When this project was anticipated several years ago,” Swenson said, “The whole goal was to try to renovate the building for the purpose of being an outreach opportunity into the Peoria community.”

David Rees, the President of the Church Congregational Council, said the whole church community helped out to make the renovation possible.

“Salem has a history of community outreach,” Rees said. “And this will help facilitate that.”

“We’re very interested in learning what the needs are in the community and how Salem can support ministry needs that are identified in various organizations around the community and the needs of people,” Swenson said.

Swenson said those who have ideas for outreach or collaboration, call (309) 688-9212 or go to www.salemofpeoria.com.