MACKINAW Ill. (WMBD) — The Mackinaw community came together to support a grieving family’s loss of their young son.

9-year-old Adrian Taylor-Zehr was struck and killed by a car on the main street on Friday night.

Sunday Morning, Hope Baptist Church held a bake sale in front of the IGA grocery store on the main street.

Pastor Tim Severt said he’s keeping the family in mind during this difficult time.

“It was our chance to let the community come together, and we’ll let them donate, and we’ll give it back to the Zehr family for all they’ve given us,” said Severt.

All the money raised at the bake sale benefits the Zehr family.

Mack-a-fest organizers also canceled the last day of the festival on Saturday, out of respect for the child’s family.