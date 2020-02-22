Local church looks to combat racism in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local church is trying to bridge the gap between races through education. Imago Dei invited the community to an anti-racism session to bring people from all backgrounds together.

“As a church, we really wanted to try and find and bridge those gaps,” said co-pastor, Josh Lee.

Josh Lee, co-pastor at the church says these are important discussions to be had.

“For me, it was really eye-opening to go through anti-racism training and to understand what it looks like for people in their world views and their lives,” Lee said.

Speakers at the event shared their own personal experiences of racism. Chantell Marlow says despite what people may think racism is something people experience every day.

“You can’t escape race or the effects of racism; from the conversations, we have on a daily basis, to the Euro-centric beauty standards we see on TV, to the politicians in office, to the public school system. It really permeates every aspect of the culture,” Marlow said.

Marlow is hoping people walked away knowing that despite the strides we are making as nation racism still exists in the United States.

“As a reminder that I’m a 27-year-old. Racism was not left behind in the 60s, 70s or any other time,” Marlow said.

Both Lee and Marlow say events like this are key to educating people and bringing people closer together.