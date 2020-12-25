Local church provides drive-in service on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For many believers, Christmas is the birthday of Jesus Christ.

On Christmas Eve, a packed parking lot of vehicles united outside of a Washington church for a service recognizing the holiday.

After nearly a year of finding new ways to gather, praise, and share their faith during the pandemic, members of Crossroads United Methodist Church celebrated the holiday from the safety of their cars.

“I am very excited and absolutely thrilled to be here,” Patty Muir, a member of the church, said. “Christmas Eve church service is so important to me and it just means so much to me and I can’t imagine missing it.”

Muir said she’s been going to Crossroads United Methodist Church for 15 years. She attended the Thursday 4 p.m. service with her friend Bobbe Pickell, who said she’s been going exclusively for two and a half years.

“This year, I’ve found the wonder and the joy of Christmas have been hard to keep in the forefront because of everything that’s been going on,” Pickell said. “This just reminds me what’s the reason, Christmas begins with Christ and that’s where we need to be.”

After months of COVID-19, crisis, and changes, both Muir and Pickell said they’re proud to celebrate in fellowship during the church’s drive-in service and walk away with personal reminders.

“God gave us his son Jesus,” Muir said. “It’s been a rough year and I need to remember that and I need to remember that he’s here with me.”

Thursday night’s event consisted of two outdoor Christmas Eve services, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., snacks, and caroling with battery-operated candles. Jason Woolever, the church’s directing pastor, said they’ve been planning their Christmas Eve celebration for months.

“This has been a mad year of just trying to figure out how to celebrate Jesus and how to share the hope of Jesus and come together as a community,” Woolever said. “But then somebody had this vision of us worshipping in the parking lot. This is just like our weekly family gathering but at least a big birthday party for Jesus.”

Woolever said Thursday’s service shows how resilience and faith can see anyone through dark times.

“I think this is another way to show that we are going to get through this no matter what it takes,” Woolever said. “We are here, we are together, we are going to keep worshipping Jesus, no matter what anybody, any sickness throws against us.”