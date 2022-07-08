PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Memorial Christian Church brought kids in the WardCliffe neighborhood in Peoria access to healthcare before the school year begins again.

The church held its second annual “Celebrate Sweet Summertime” event Friday afternoon. Kids got to enjoy bubbles, bouncy houses, and snacks just before receiving their school physical and dental exams.

Memorial Christian Church, teamed up with the OSF-care-a-van to make this all possible.

The pastor of the church said last year they completed 150 physicals and exams combined.

“We wanted to do something to provide healthcare for this neighborhood, especially because we don’t have a lot of healthcare facilities around us, and so we have sterling middle school just down the way, we have the mod sanders grade school just down the way, and we know there are families who need this,” said April McClure Stewart.

She said they are looking to partner with OSF again to continue providing services for the community.