Local church wants to keep senior citizens healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reachway Church in Peoria is working to keep senior citizens healthy amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Church members plan to assist the elderly people in the community who do not want to leave the house because of COVID-19. They will help senior citizens run errands, purchase cleaning supplies and even help clean around the house.

Reachway’s lead pastor, Seth Major, said the Coronavirus is not something to be taken lightly.

There’s a personal responsibility that of course we have for ourselves as well as anyone that we’re immediately caring for, but we also have neighbors, we also have people that we work with, we also have people that we’re around in daily life and it should matter to us the quality of life for our fellow human. Seth Major, Lead Pastor

If you know someone who needs help, you can reach church leaders by calling (309)-863-5161 or sending an email to: info@reachway.org. You can also send a message to the Facebook page.