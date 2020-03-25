Local cleaning service sees new customers after using COVID-19 fighting agent

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The company Two Maids & A Mop say it’s received an influx of new customers after introducing a new cleaning agent.

The cleaning service said the product “256 Century Q” is being used to deactivate the COVID-19 virus.

Shane Mitchell, owner of the Peoria branch, said the started using the chemical last Monday. He said using the product can possibly help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“One of the things that this does, as well, it has an agent in it that helps inactivate the virus,” Mitchell said. “You can never completely say that anything will absolutely kill everything but that’s what our goal is with this.”

He said those who use their services are grateful for the sanitation products they use and their methods of cleaning.

“We’ve contacted all of our folks that utilize us to let them know we’re using this in their homes and everyone is more than happy for us to use this right now,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the company is also using protective masks and goggles to ensure everyone is protected during their services.

He also said oftentimes professional house cleaners can get lost in the crowd of those who are helping to keep the spread of COVID-19 from occurring, but he’s appreciative of everything the company does.

“We take pride in our work and feel honored to be one of those types of individuals that are helping out with this situation.”